Fiera Capital Corp Sells 78,519 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,519 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

ENB stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.