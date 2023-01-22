Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.