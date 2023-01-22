BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

