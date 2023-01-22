Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,045 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

