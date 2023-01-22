Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,035 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of Hayward worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Hayward Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.60. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.