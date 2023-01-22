Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Motco raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 115,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 68,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,795,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,171,000 after buying an additional 316,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

BCE Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCE opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s payout ratio is 112.76%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.