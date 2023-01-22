The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 613,688 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.