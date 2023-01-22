Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,234. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

