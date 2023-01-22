Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 209 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.43 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.