Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

