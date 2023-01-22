Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 446,867 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 197,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,242 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

