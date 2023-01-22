Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

