Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 223 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

