Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,699,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTW opened at $253.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.44. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

