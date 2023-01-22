Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 599 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

