The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Western Union were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

