Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DE opened at $410.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.74.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

