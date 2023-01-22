Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Masco were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Price Performance

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,177 shares of company stock worth $1,270,635. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.14 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.