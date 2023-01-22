Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in FedEx were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $186.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $256.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

