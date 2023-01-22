Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 361 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $212.07 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

