Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cintas were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $436.55 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.45 and a 200 day moving average of $423.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

