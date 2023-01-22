Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $65.82 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

