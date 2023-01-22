Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.81 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.