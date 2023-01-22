Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after buying an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.61. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $177.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cannonball Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

