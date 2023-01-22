Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.9 %

PWR opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.49 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.