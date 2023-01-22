Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.35.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $222.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

