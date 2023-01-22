Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $2,549,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

