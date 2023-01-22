Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

