Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DHT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DHT by 84.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.60%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

