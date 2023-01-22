The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Holdings Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The New America High Income Fund worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYB opened at $6.92 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

