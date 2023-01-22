16,163 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $588,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $596,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 184.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $671.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

