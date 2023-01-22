Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE ZTR opened at $6.84 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

