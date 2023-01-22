Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after purchasing an additional 176,508 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,596,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.8% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,951,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

