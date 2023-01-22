6,533 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

