Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 35.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $332.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

