Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.27 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

