Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

