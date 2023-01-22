Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,656 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 205.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boston Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.