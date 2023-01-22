Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Position Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $3,582,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $2,616,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,792.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 179,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 587.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 178,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $803.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.