Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,419 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after acquiring an additional 137,872 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 384,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

ALGN opened at $243.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $552.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.