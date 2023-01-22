Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 830,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $119.86 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $129.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $317.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

