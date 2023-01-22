Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 293,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 223,517 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MPW opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

