Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

