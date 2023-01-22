Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

