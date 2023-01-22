Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $54.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

