Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

