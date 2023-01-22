YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Akili as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKLI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akili in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Akili in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Akili Stock Up 2.1 %

AKLI stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39. Akili, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.27.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Akili, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Akili



Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

