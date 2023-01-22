Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,490. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $329.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

