YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 230,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,548 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.