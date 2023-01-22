Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

GLW opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.